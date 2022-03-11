Memorial Hospital Appoints James Huebner as Chairperson of its Board of Directors

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (MHHCC) announced today the appointment of James (Jim) Huebner as Chairperson of its Board of Directors. Huebner, who joined the MHHCC Board in 2014, succeeds Ray Snowden, who served as Chairperson since January 2013.

Jim Huebner is the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at OFS Brands. Jim’s role at OFS also includes serving on the Senior Management Team and as Corporate Secretary and Treasurer of the Board of Directors. Jim is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Business, where he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

Jim joined the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Board of Directors in 2014 and has been active on the Finance and Investment Subcommittees throughout that time.