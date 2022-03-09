Memorial Hospital Designated 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™. Memorial Hospital was one of five hospitals in the state of Indiana to receive this designation for 2022.

“Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”

Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

To learn more about Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and the services and providers available, go online to www.mhhcc.org.