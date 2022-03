Income taxes in Indiana are set to slowly go down over the next few years. Governor Eric Holcomb yesterday signed a new law that will gradually lower Indiana’s individual income tax rate from three-point-two percent to two-point-nine-percent over the next seven years. Some Republicans at the Indiana Capitol wanted a larger tax cut, while Democrats at the statehouse didn’t want any cuts.

