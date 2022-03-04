The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library is proud to announce the kickoff of a new reading program called, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Hundreds of libraries across the nation are using this program to promote reading & literacy to newborns, infants, and toddlers.

Christine Golden Director of the Jasper-Dubois Public Library explains what this new program is all about

Participating in this program can help develop a child’s school readiness, boost their vocabulary, & improve their cognitive development and golden says this is just the first step in promoting early literacy

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program provides a simple, innovative, yet fun approach to establishing strong early literacy skills.

To participate, register on the Beanstack app & visit your library (Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, or Birdseye) to pick up the companion notebook.

For questions, call the Jasper Public Library at 812-482-2712, or visit jdcpl.us