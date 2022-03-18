Next Act announces Events at the Historic Astra Theatre

The Next Act announces slate of events at the historic Astra Theatre for the first half of 2022.

The Next Act is excited to announce the schedule of events for the first half of the 2022 season:Bust out your bowling shoes as The Big Lebowski takes to the screen for a showing on Saturday , April 9 . Make plans for a night out with The Dude! Lace up your bowling shoes and head to the historic Astra Theatre as The Big Lebowski takes to the big screen once again. Here’s your chance to spend the night hanging out with The Dude, everyone’s favorite ultimate slacker! The 1998 film, The Big Lebowski, will be shown on Saturday, April 9 . So,throw on your robe, round up some buddies, and take in all of the action and comedy at the Astra Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com . General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $5.00. The doors will open at 6:30 pm EST, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm EST. The movie is rated R and has a runtime of 1 hour 57 minutes. All of the great concessions will still be available, but for this special event we will also have some special beverages available that we feel The Dude would approve of! In addition to enjoying the screening of The Big Lebowski, make plans to attend other , events from the scheduled 2022 Next Act, Inc. shows. These shows include comedian Pat Godwin on Saturday, May 7 , musician Will Hoge on Saturday, June 18 and more.

All tickets can be purchased at www.AstraTheater.com The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.

Laughs will surely fill the theater once again when the clever songwriter and quick-witted comedian Pat Godwin comes to town on Saturday, May 7 . On Saturday, June 18 , American rock & roll artist Will Hoge will take to the stage and rock the theatre with a live performance that we all deserve after nearly 2 years of shuttered live events.

Finally, the 5th Annual Rock Lotto will take over the Astra Theatre on Saturday, July 23 . Ticket and time information can be found by visiting the Next Act’s website at www.astratheater.com . The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper,Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.

Next Act, Inc. is the 501(c)(3) that operates the historic, newly renovated Astra Theatre in downtown Jasper. Our mission is to foster, engage and create cultural and artistic opportunities and awareness in Dubois County. What that means is bringing programming including concerts comedians, movies, and education to the Astra.