Phyllis A. Michel, age 84, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 7:13 a.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born September 23, 1937, in Dubois County, Indiana, to Albert and Hilda (Wiesehan) Meyer; and married Darrell Michel on November 16, 1957, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper at Holland Feed & Supply in her early years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and being outdoors working in her yard. Phyllis was a lifetime member St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. She had a deep love and compassion for animals – especially dogs and cats she cared for over the years; and loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Michel, who died in 1998; her parents; two infant sons, Kurt and Kent Michel; and her sister, Janice Roesner.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Sergesketter and Jane Michel both of Holland; by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Phyllis Michel will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland with burial to follow at St. James East Cemetery in Holland. Pastor Dan Landin will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 26th; and also at the church from 12:30-1:30 p.m., on Sunday, prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church or The Dubois County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com