Ralph Joseph Wirthwein, 72, of Chrisney passed away February 28, 2022, at his home. Ralph was born July 18, 1949, in Huntingburg to Joseph and Gloria (Barcelona) Wirthwein.

Ralph graduated from Dale High School and Oakland City College. He worked at Wal-Mart in Tell City and was owner/operator of Ralph Wirthwein’s Greenhouse since 1995. He bartended in Ferdinand for many years. Ralph read in church for 20 years and taught religion classes. Ralph was very active in the Ferdinand Jaycees attaining the JCI Senatorship Award; the Dale basketball league, and Ferdinand City Softball League.

Surviving are one brother, William (Kathy) Wirthwein of Ferdinand, two nephews, Joseph and Michael Wirthwein, and a niece Paula Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles and Michael Wirthwein.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Thursday, March 10th in Saint Boniface Church, Fulda. Visitation will be at the church after 8:00 AM CDT, continuing until mass. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.