Ronald E. Truelove

Posted By: Joey Rehl March 28, 2022

Ronald E. Truelove, age 60, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper.

 

Surviving is one son; Hunter (Sarah) Young, Oakland City, IN, three brothers; Keith (Shelly) Truelove, Kevin Truelove and Donnie Truelove. Preceding him in death was his mother, Nancy Truelove.

 

Private funeral services for Ronald E. Truelove were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.

 

Memorial contributions may be to your favorite charity.

 

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com

