Ronald E. Truelove, age 60, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper.

Surviving is one son; Hunter (Sarah) Young, Oakland City, IN, three brothers; Keith (Shelly) Truelove, Kevin Truelove and Donnie Truelove. Preceding him in death was his mother, Nancy Truelove.

Private funeral services for Ronald E. Truelove were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be to your favorite charity.

