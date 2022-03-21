Shirley Sue Cleveland, age 82, of Wimauma, Florida, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:25 p.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home.

She was born September 23, 1939, in Washington, Indiana, to William Cletus and Helen Irene (Way) Brothers; and married Ronald Lee Cleveland on October 13, 1956 at Salem Church in Huntingburg. Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed bingo, bowling, dancing and playing cards. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, “Ronnie” on March 2, 2016; a sister, Katherine Wright; eight brothers, William Jr., Bernard, Harry, Ernest, Leon, Leroy, Wilbur and Paul Brothers; and two grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Jeffrey) Hammack of Wimauma, Florida; two sons, Charles “Chuck” (Deborah) Cleveland of Tallahassee, Florida and Robert “Bob” Cleveland of Henderson, Kentucky; 5 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren.

Funeral services for Shirley Sue Cleveland will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son on Saturday, March 26th, from 9:00-11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to: Covenant House, 461 8th Avenue, New York, New York, 10001; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; or Dubois County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com