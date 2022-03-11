Spencer County Visitors Bureau awards up to $50,000 to help Tourism in Spencer County

The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $50,000 to help enhance tourism in Spencer County.

The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. Grants will be awarded on a first-come basis and the Visitors Bureau board of directors will discuss submissions at monthly meetings.

For complete details and a submission form, interested entities can visit SantaClausInd.org/tourism-partners or Contact the Spencer County Visitors Bureau at (812) 937-4199 with any questions or to brainstorm ideas.

The Spencer County Convention Recreation and Visitors Commission members are appointed by the Spencer County Commissioners, Spencer County Council, and the county’s largest municipality. The same members make up the board for the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc.

2022 board members are Ashley Blankenbaker (president) of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Faye Hedinger (vice president) of Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery, Cheyenne Knox (secretary) of Lincoln State Park, Natalie Koch (treasurer) of Santa Claus Museum & Village, Nancy Kaiser of Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum, Kayla Morris of Pepper’s Ridge Winery, and Karin Gries of Lincoln Pines Lakefront Resort.

The Spencer County Visitors Bureau encourages guests to stay overnight and provides a variety of resources about local attractions, shops, and restaurants.

For more information about Spencer County as a destination, call (888) 444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org and IndianasAbeLincoln.org.

The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. Grants will be awarded on a first-come basis and the Visitors Bureau board of directors will discuss submissions at monthly meetings.

For complete details and a submission form, interested entities can visit SantaClausInd.org/tourism-partners or Contact the Spencer County Visitors Bureau at (812) 937-4199 with any questions or to brainstorm ideas.

The Spencer County Convention Recreation and Visitors Commission members are appointed by the Spencer County Commissioners, Spencer County Council, and the county’s largest municipality. The same members make up the board for the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc.

2022 board members are Ashley Blankenbaker (president) of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Faye Hedinger (vice president) of Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery, Cheyenne Knox (secretary) of Lincoln State Park, Natalie Koch (treasurer) of Santa Claus Museum & Village, Nancy Kaiser of Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum, Kayla Morris of Pepper’s Ridge Winery, and Karin Gries of Lincoln Pines Lakefront Resort.

The Spencer County Visitors Bureau encourages guests to stay overnight and provides a variety of resources about local attractions, shops, and restaurants.

For more information about Spencer County as a destination, call (888) 444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org and IndianasAbeLincoln.org.