There was a structure fire at First Avenue and Main Street in Huntingburg Tuesday evening.
The fire happened at a rental home and while no one was injured, the house sustained heavy damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There was a structure fire at First Avenue and Main Street in Huntingburg Tuesday evening.
The fire happened at a rental home and while no one was injured, the house sustained heavy damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Be the first to comment on "Structure Fire at First Avenue and Main Street in Huntingburg Tuesday evening."