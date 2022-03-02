Structure Fire at First Avenue and Main Street in Huntingburg Tuesday evening.

Posted By: Logan Troesch March 2, 2022

There was a structure fire at First Avenue and Main Street in Huntingburg Tuesday evening.

The fire happened at a rental home and while no one was injured, the house sustained heavy damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

