Tell City Pretzels announces relocation of the production facility to 402 Jackson St., Jasper IN and the opening of 2 outlet stores, one at the Jackson Street location in Jasper and one at Logo’s,1001 Main Street in Tell City, IN, effective February 28th, 2022. Both outlet stores will carry the full line of flavors and an assortment of sizes.

Owners Brad and Sandy Smith purchased the Tell City Pretzel Company in July 2009. The Smith’s plan to continue carrying on the production of the Famous Hand Crafted Pretzels as they have for the past 12 years, the baking techniques and secret recipe remaining unchanged.

The interior of the ‘The Pretzel Experience’, the Jasper outlet location, is designed to allow for customers to view the pretzel production from the retail area and tour the facility. In addition to Tell City Pretzels, Smith’s plan is to add products that complement and fit the category of ‘owner made’ and create an engaging and memorable family-friendly experience.

The history of Tell City Pretzels dates back to 1858, when Casper Gloor, a master baker from Switzerland, settled in Tell City, IN. Gloor soon became known for the fine pretzel he baked from a secret recipe that he brought from Switzerland. In addition to the ‘traditional’ pretzel that has been around since 1858, the Smiths have added a variety of flavored pieces. The flavors available include the Original, Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Cheddar, Garlic, Salty Caramel, Buffalo, Cinnamon & Sugar, Ranch, and River City Blend.

For additional information, call 812 559 0676, visit the website – www.tellcitypretzel.com or stop in at store locations.