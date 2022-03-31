Texas Hold’em Poker Tourney Friday April 1st Schnellville Community Club

There will be a Texas Hold’em poker tourney tomorrow Friday, April 1st at the Schnellville Community Club at 7885 E Market Street in Schnellville.

The buy-in is $100 and each player will receive one stack of poker chips with their entry fee. There will not be any re-buys after all of your chips are not in your possession.

The club will be selling Papa john’s Pizza and soft drinks. Also, there will be a beat dealer half-pot drawing. Signups for the tourney are from 7pm-7:30pm inside the club.

For more information or any questions call Scott Betz at 812-630-5132.