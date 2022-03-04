The City of Jasper will be closing Meridian Road on Saturday, March 5

The City of Jasper, along with its contractor, will be closing Meridian Road 500 feet south of 3rd Ave. on Saturday, March 5 to to all traffic. This closure is in conjunction with the ongoing waterline replacement project currently taking place in the area. Meridian Road will be closed at 7:30 AM and be closed for approximately 5 hours. The City of Jasper reminds motorists to use caution and slow down in construction zones.
