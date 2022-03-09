The clock is ticking on any tax cuts to come out of the Indiana Capitol. This is the final week for lawmakers in Indianapolis, and Republicans at the statehouse aren’t yet on the same page about tax cuts. House Republicans want broad cuts for both people and businesses, while the governor wants to slowly lower the state’s individual tax rate over the next seven years. Republicans in the Senate, however, want to be more cautious. They’re worried about cutting taxes now, then having the economy slow down or tank.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



