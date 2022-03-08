The Friends of the Ferdinand Library Second Saturday Basement Book Sale

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, March 12, from 10 am to 1 pm.

The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. March’s sale will have many featured areas. Books by Irish authors such as CS Lewis, John le Carre, James Joyce, Frank McCourt, Maeve Binchey, Tana French, John Connolly, and others are for sale. Manfred, our friendly mannequin, is decked out in kilt, tam, and other Celtic clothing to greet patrons. Large donations of books by Danielle Steel, Barbara Delinsky, VC Andrews, Stuart Woods, and writers of Western novels can be found on shelves and tables.

A large number of classics have also been donated recently. The Friends have a long table of jigsaw puzzles ranging in size from 250 to 1000 pieces at a variety of prices for sale. Dazzling puzzles by Thomas Kinkade are available. Children’s puzzles can be found in the children’s area. Packages of hot chocolate will be given to patrons with the purchase of puzzles. We are not entirely into warm weather yet…so puzzles can still be worked on before we turn our attention to gardening and landscaping.

Vintage classics such as Kidnapped (Robert Louis Stevenson), Black Beauty (Anna Sewell), and a set of nine other children’s classics can be found on our monthly Feature Table. Spanish/English language books can be found near the puzzle table. This month, we will begin having a small table of free books and magazines that we can share with our patrons. Be sure to sign up for the three $5 book coupons to be used at a future sale. Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectibles/Special table are variously priced.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. We are especially in need of young children’s books as those sell quickly at our sales. The Friends cannot take encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement. Thanks to all who replenish our shelves each month. We will be having multiple sales in April. During the Ferdinand Town-Wide Yard Sale, we will be open on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2.

Our normal Second Saturday Basement Book Sale will be on Saturday, April 9. Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on our Facebook page. Several postings are made each month. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sale are used for library programming and materials.