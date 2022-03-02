The Indiana State Police is Accepting Applications for Multiple Positions

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the positions of Regional Dispatcher and Maintenance Repairperson II. Both positions operate out of the State Police Post in Bloomington which is located at 1500 N. Packinghouse Rd. Suite #200.

Job duties for the Regional Dispatcher include being able to process, analyze and dispatch Indiana Data and Communications System (IDACS), National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (NLETS), and National Crime Information Center (NCIC) information to meet state and federal guidelines, utilizing their precise formats.

Successful applicants must be able to receive, record, disseminate, and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies, and other support services through the use of a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL), Geographic Information System (GIS) and other Regional Dispatch Center resources.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required. Two (2) years of public safety communications experience and emergency medical technician certification are preferred. Must become certified as a TDD/TTY operator and must have the ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Candidates must be able to remain seated in a confined area for extended periods of time and have the ability to maintain concentration simultaneously on numerous tasks in a busy and noisy environment. Must remain calm in emergency situations and have the ability to work rotating or multiple shifts, requiring weekends and/or holidays.

Pay starts at $38,532 per year.

Job duties for the position of Maintenance Repairperson II, include the ability to perform preventative maintenance, routine maintenance, emergency repairs, and special projects as assigned. To complete work assignments in a timely manner, and in compliance with existing building codes and safety standards. To ensure compliance with all applicable IOSHA rules in the workplace. Must be able to complete work assignments in all of the following areas: plumbing, electrical, mechanical, carpentry, cabinetry, concrete pouring and finishing, sheet metal, masonry, and roofing.

Candidates must be high school graduates or possess the equivalent GED. Must possess or obtain Class-A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with all required endorsements. Must be properly trained, and possess a proper certification, to perform all job duties.

This position will service the Indiana State Police facilities in BOTH the Bloomington and Putnamville Districts.

Pay starts at $29, 640 per year.

The deadline for applications is March 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

To submit an application for either of these positions, go to governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp