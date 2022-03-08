The Uhl Collectors Society has announced plans for its 42nd Annual Gathering on June 24 and 25, 2022 at the Huntingburg Events Center. The 2022 Gathering will continue to feature a member auction, show and sale, dinner, informative displays and exhibits, and commemorative distribution. Also, for the ninth consecutive year award college scholarships to members, their children, or grandchildren. Like recent Gatherings, all applicable Covid19 measures will be followed.

Uhl Pottery began producing housewares, crockery, and art pottery in 1849 in Evansville then later in Huntingburg, Indiana. After almost 100 years, the Uhl Pottery Company ceased producing the pottery and closed in 1944. The Uhl Collectors Society, currently with over 200 members has a mission to exchange knowledge and education regarding the pottery and the history of the company.

For more information about the Uhl Collectors Society, including membership

and gathering information go to www.uhlcollectorssociety.com