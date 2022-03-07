Three County-wide Awards Presented at Inaugural Dubois County State of the Chamber

Three County-wide Awards to be Presented at Inaugural Dubois County State of the Chamber Meeting on Friday

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural State of the Chamber meeting on Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at the Huntingburg Event Center. As part of the meeting, three county-wide awards will be presented for the first time: Dubois County Business of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, and Business Person of the Year.

Finalists for Young Professional of the Year include Rachel Steckler (City of Huntingburg), Melanie Arehart (WITZ/WQKZ) & Jessica Lindauer (Dubois County Visitors Center). Finalists for Business Person of the Year include Ruger Kerstiens (Kerstiens Realty), Madison Niederberger (Madi’s Main Squeeze) & Nick Stevens (Old National Bank).

Finalists for each category were selected from an array of county-wide nominations and by the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The Business of the Year was exclusively selected by the board.

“We felt the State of the Chamber would be a prime opportunity to recognize the ‘best of the best’ of Dubois County,” said Amy Gehlhausen, the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce president. “What better time to honor some of the brightest talents in the county than in front of a room full of their community and civic-minded peers?”

In addition to the awards, the inaugural State of the Dubois County Chamber meeting will include a catered meal (including Lenten options), State of the Chamber Address, and a presentation by Transformative Growth Expert Mike Maddock. Tickets for Chamber members ($30 per), non-Chamber members ($50 per, inclusive of a 2022 individual Dubois County Chamber of Commerce membership), and tables of eight ($240) are still available and can be purchased at www.duboiscountychamber.com/state-of-the-chamber-awards-ceremony/ through Wednesday, March 9. If paying by check is preferred, please contact Becky Hickman at becky.hickman@duboiscountychamber.com for an invoice and to reserve a table or seats.

About the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce supports the business community of Dubois County with a unified voice and serves businesses of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for our members. For more information or to become a Dubois County Chamber of Commerce member, visit duboiscountychamber.com .