Timothy P. Sickbert

Timothy P. “Siggy”Sickbert, 55, of Birdseye, passed away at 4:44 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born June 11, 1966, in Huntingburg, to Edwin A. and Hazel Doris (Katter) Sickbert. Timothy was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg; and the Birdseye and Schnellville Conservation Clubs. He enjoyed going 4-wheeler riding with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sherry Betz; grandparents, Elsie and Leonard Katter and Arthur and Louise Sickbert; and one sister-in-law, Betty Sickbert.

He is survived by two brothers, Michael “Mick” Sickbert and Gary (Vicki) Sickbert, both of Birdseye; one sister, Anita (Allen) Mehringer of Jasper; and by nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Timothy P. “Siggy” Sickbert will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Zachary Korff will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 16th, and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday.