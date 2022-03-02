Vincennes University is adopting a mask-optional policy

Vincennes University is easing its COVID-19 protocols by adopting a mask-optional policy for students, faculty, staff, and visitors at all VU campuses and sites throughout Indiana, effective at 5 p.m. Eastern on .

Individuals have the option to wear masks or face coverings if they choose.

color-coded map VU is phasing out its mandatory indoor masking policy aligning with CDC guidelines. The CDC relaxed mask recommendations for most Americans with the release of ato help determine if individuals should wear masks indoors in their area. VU COVID-19 case counts also remain low and cases are declining statewide.

The University encourages masking in some cases. Contact tracing will continue. Room dividers and Plexiglass barriers will remain in some areas.

University officials will continue monitoring guidance and recommendations from the CDC, Indiana Department of Health, and relevant county health departments, and they will revisit virus-related policies as the public health situation warrants.

“We thank everyone for their continued efforts to keep our University community safe and healthy during the pandemic,” VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson said. “Face masks and coverings have proven highly effective in helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will, however, no longer require the wearing of them inside our buildings and facilities. In some instances, mask-wearing and social distancing will continue to be encouraged as outlined by the CDC’s latest guidance. Vaccines remain our best protection against COVID-19. Everyone in the VU Community is encouraged to be vaccinated or get a booster dose as soon as they are eligible.”

https://www.vinu.edu/-/a-message-from-vu-president-chuck-johnson-regarding-masks-becoming-optional-inside-vu-facilities See VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson’s Full Announcement:

https://www.vinu.edu/covid-19-information-resources VU remains committed to protecting the health and safety of the University community and the communities it serves. For more information on how VU is Safely Blazing Forward and for updates, go to