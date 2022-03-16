VOTE FOR JASPER IN THE STRONG TOWNS CONTEST

The city of Jasper, Indiana was nominated in the annual Strong Towns Contest, and we won our matchup against Brighton, MI. Now on to the Elite Eight. In this round, we are up against Champaign, IL, and will need all the votes we can get to secure a spot in the Final Four

From Monday, March 14th through Thursday, March 17th at noon Central time you can vote for JASPER to make the Final Four. We are up against the city of Champaign, IL. To vote for JASPER go to www.strongtowns.org/stmedia.Find our match-up, click on it to read our entry then find the button to vote for Jasper. Also please spread the word through all your social media channels and use #JasperStrong2022.

Strong Towns is an organization that advocates bold and different thinking toward building better cities and towns by focusing on taking small incremental steps, embracing a process of continuous adaptation to stop valuing efficiency and start valuing resilience. It is about taking new approaches to be sure cities and towns are making smart moves toward supporting their growth without adding significant financial burdens. You can learn more about Strong Towns at www.strongtowns.org and remember to vote for Jasper.