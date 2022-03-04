Wally C. Sutt, age 48, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 10:01 p.m., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home in Holland.

He was born December 6, 1973, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Walter Clayton and Reda (Shafer) Sutt; and married Lynne Blackgrave on August 1, 2019, in Jasper, Indiana. Wally was the former territory manager for V.S.I., formerly on the P.M.P. Patient Advisory Counsel and founder of Stand Strong with Wally Sutt. He was a charter member of the Holland American Legion Riders Harmeyer Post #343, Dubois County Motorcycle Club and the Y.M.I. Club. Wally enjoyed motorcycles, golfing and spending time with his friends and family. He was active in the community and loved helping others. He was preceded in death by his parents; one half-brother and one half-sister.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne Sutt of Holland, Indiana; four stepchildren, Magnolia, Tyler, Joslynne and Jase; one granddaughter, Primrose; one brother, Kevin Sutt; one sister, Juanita Barnard; four nieces and one nephew; and by two half-brothers and one half-sister.

Funeral services for Wally C. Sutt will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Pastors Darrel Land and Ryan Stiles will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Redemption Christian Church on Sunday, March 6th, from 3:00-8:00 p.m., and also from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., on Monday, prior to the service. All services will be held at the church.