Warren W. Sturm, age 85 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:18 pm on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home.

Warren was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on May 10, 1936, to Max and Marguerite (Heim) Sturm.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #147.

Warren retired from JOFCO in Jasper after many years of service, where he worked in the plant and as a truck driver. After retirement, he worked part-time for Dubois County Tire in Jasper.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

He enjoyed riding all-terrain vehicles in his younger years, enjoyed driving and showing his classic Dodge 880, attending car shows, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is his son, Christopher Sadler, Jasper, three granddaughters, Kyla, Emery, and Arica Sadler, all of South Carolina, one sister, Martha L. Sturm, Evansville, two nieces, Chris Pauli, Evansville, and Cheryl Farmer (Sean), Evansville, and great-nieces and nephew.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one sister, Vivian Pauli, and one nephew, Jim Pauli

A graveside military service by the American Legion Post #147 will be held at 10 am on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com