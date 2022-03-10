WBDC Country Showdown Entries Being Accepted until April 15

Now it’s YOUR chance to be a part of history!

One of Southern Indiana’s longest-running country music talent searches returns to the Jasper Arts Center in Jasper, Indiana. Radio station 101 Country WBDC continues to host the local showdown, now in its 40th year. The WBDC Country Showdown will be held on June 9, 2022. Now is the time for acts from around the region to enter and compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. This year’s winner will walk away with a $1000 cash prize, the first runner-up receives $250, and $100 goes to the third place. The top three finishers are presented with a beautiful, engraved trophy as well. Entries are currently being accepted by WBDC until April 15, 2022.

Open to vocal and/or instrumental performers, the WBDC Country Showdown welcomes individual acts or groups to compete. Entry forms and details for this year’s showdown are available online at www.wbdc.us or may be picked up at the WBDC Studios at 458 Third Avenue in Jasper, Indiana. This year’s entry fee is $30, and the deadline for entry is Friday, April 15h at 4 pm. WBDC provides a talented backup band for performers if needed. Performances are limited to 10 minutes. To ensure fairness, a uniform judging system is used in all levels of competition. For more information, please call (812) 634-9232 or email programdirector@dcbroadcasting.com.

Now in its 40th year, the WBDC Country Showdown finds the most promising country music talent in the area, giving these performers a chance to hone their skills and win great prizes. From the first winners, “Crossfire” in 1982, to last year’s winner, “Katie Gullquist”, the WBDC Country Showdown has proved to be a must-see event for country music fans of all ages.