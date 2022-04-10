10th Annual ATHENA Awards Program Nomination Deadline May 2nd

The deadline to submit a nomination for the Rotary Club of Jasper’s 10th Annual ATHENA Awards Program is quickly approaching. This prestigious event recognizes and celebrates the achievements of female leaders across the Dubois County region.

The ATHENA Leadership Award celebrates exemplary leadership and is reflective of a quote by Plato: “What is honored in a country will be cultivated there.” Over 8,000 recipients have been honored globally with the ATHENA Leadership Award since the program’s inception in 1982. Presented to female leaders across professional sectors, the ATHENA Leadership Award’s rich history, international scope, and focus on mentorship distinguish it as one of the most prestigious leadership awards one can receive.

Nominations are open until May 2, 2022, and the nomination form can be found on the Rotary Club of Jasper’s website: www.jasperrotary.com or on the club’s Facebook page.

ATHENA Leadership Award Nominees must meet each of the following three criteria:

Demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession

Provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their communities

Actively assist women in achieving their full leadership potential

The Rotary Club of Jasper will proudly host its 10th annual ATHENA Awards Banquet on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Huntingburg Events Center where the finalists will be honored and the winner will be announced. This year’s keynote speaker will be Patricia A. Koch, founder of the Santa Claus museum, Chief Elf for Santa Claus, and a multi-generational inspiration.

For more information or to access to nomination form visit www.jasperrotary.com, like the Rotary Club of Jasper Facebook page or email rotaryjasperin@gmail.com.