165th Indiana State Fair Unveils Revved Up Theme for 2022

, 2022, INDIANAPOLIS, IN – As the Indiana State Fair revs up for 2022, it will dedicate the theme for this year’s event to Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group. The 165th Indiana State Fair will take place , through , and will continue its long tradition as Indiana’s favorite all-encompassing summer destination event.

Each spring the unveiling of the Indiana State Fair’s annual theme is one of its most anticipated announcements.

“For 2022, we are planning something very special, a monumental year to bring Hoosiers back together at this beloved summer tradition,” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director. “We are so thankful to the Tom Wood Automotive Group for embracing this theme and partnership – we are putting the pedal to the metal and building momentum to get ready for FUN at the speed of summer!”

Indiana’s rich automotive tradition is a signature source of pride for Hoosiers, and the Indiana State Fair looks forward to celebrating Indiana’s worldwide recognition for its automotive history and contributions to the industry. Fairgoers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books, in addition to world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles, and so much more.

“We are proud to sponsor this year’s Indiana State Fair – “Fun at the speed of summer,” said Jeff Wood, President of the Tom Wood Group. “We’ve been family-owned and locally operated serving Hoosiers since 1967. We are honored to share in the celebration of Indiana’s Automotive Excellence highlighting the rich history and traditions of the automobile. It supports our motto of family, service, and community.”

The Indiana State Fair is planning to bring back fairgoer favorites including carnival rides, fun and wacky fair food, 4-H competitions, free entertainment, and much more. Stay tuned for new spectacular experiences and announcements in the coming weeks.

For complete details and tickets to the 2022 Indiana State Fair, please visit: https://www.indianastatefair.com.