18th Annual Fundraising Fish Fry and Shooting Match April 8th Celestine Community Club

Good Shepherd of the Hills Knights of Columbus Council #13623 will host their 18th annual fundraising fish fry and shooting match this Friday, April 8, 2022.

The event is being hosted at and co-sponsored by the Celestine Community Club.

100% of the profits of the event are used for the council’s charitable works both locally and statewide. The council’s programs impact St. Isidore Parish in Celestine and Dubois, residents of the Northeast Dubois area, Catholics in Dubois County, and challenged youth across the state. This will be the council’s first full-fledged in-person fundraiser since 2019.

The event has three parts, drive-thru catfish dinners from 4 to 6 pm. The $11 fish dinner includes a generous portion of fried catfish, HOMEMADE German fries, baked beans, slaw, and bread.

Then at 6 PM dine-in and carry-out food begins and will feature our Famous Fish Dinners, Chicken Dinners, and Hamburgers.

The event will feature a closed shooting match at 8 pm. The first choice is a1/2 beef, with beef and pork choices thereafter.