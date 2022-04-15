2022 FDMC 300 Includes Twenty Wood Manufacturing Firms from Indiana

Twenty wood manufacturing firms from Indiana have been included on the 2022 FDMC 300 list, which ranks the largest cabinet, furniture, millwork, store fixture, office/contract, and component producers in North America.

Jasper-based MasterBrand Cabinets ranks No. 3 overall and is the largest on the list from Indiana. MasterBrand generated an estimated $2.825 billion in 2021 sales volume and employs 11,000 people. Its manufacturing operations span 16 plants across the United States and Mexico, totaling more than 6 million square feet to produce semi-custom and custom fully assembled kitchen and bath cabinets and more.

Companies on the list are ranked according to annual sales. Three other Indiana firms rank among the top 35 companies on the list: Kimball International Inc. lands at No. 21, OFS Brands Inc. holds spot No. 31, and Genesis Products is No. 34.

Jasper-based Kimball International Inc. makes office, hospitality furniture, and cabinet products. In 2021, the company’s sales totaled an estimated $569 million. Kimball International Inc. operates 9 plants across the U.S. and Mexico and employs 2,800 people.

Huntingburg-based OFS Brands Inc. posted estimated sales of $375 million in 2021. OFS owns 10 U.S. manufacturing plants totaling 2 million square feet with 1,650 employees. The company makes contract/office furniture; desks, filing storage, conference tables, office chairs, and office seating; and healthcare, education, and hospitality furniture.

Goshen-based Genesis Products makes wood panels, wood interior products, and other wood products for leading manufacturers in the RV, manufactured housing, hospitality, and other industries. In 2021, the company’s sales totaled an estimated $346 million. Genesis Products operates 9 plants across the U.S. and employs 1,150 people.

While not headquartered in Indiana, five other top-25 firms on the list, host at least one manufacturing plant in Indiana. These are Cabinetworks Group; American Woodmark Corp.; Dorel Industries Inc.; Sauder Woodworking; and Quanex Homeshield Includes

Indiana’s hardwood industry has an annual economic impact of more than $10 billion and supports 70,000 jobs. Indiana’s Hardwood Strategy aims to grow these numbers by promoting the expansion of current wood processing facilities, attracting new companies to the state, educating consumers and businesses on the sustainability of the hardwoods industry, and seeking opportunities to increase the value of Indiana’s hardwood products.

The complete list of Indiana-based wood manufacturers earning a spot in the 2022 FDMC 300 is below:

MasterBrand Cabinets– Main location: Jasper, IN

Annual sales: $2.825 billion* (‘21)

Total Employees: 11,000 Kimball International Inc.– Main location: Jasper, IN

Annual sales: $569 million (‘21)

Total Employees: 2,800 OFS Brands Inc.– Main location: Huntingburg, IN

Annual sales: $375 million (‘21)

Total Employees: 1,650 Jasper Group– Main location: Jasper, IN

Annual sales: $238.1 million* (’21)

Total employees: 1,178 Best Home Furnishings– Main location: Ferdinand, IN

Annual sales: $233 million* (’21)

Total Employees: 850 Indiana Furniture– Main location: Jasper, IN

Annual sales: $48 million (’21)

Total Employees: 325 Jasper Chair– Main location: Jasper, IN

Annual sales: $18.84 million* (’21)

Total Employees: 100 Dubois Wood Products Inc.– Main location: Huntingburg, IN

Annual sales: $15 million (’21)

Total Employees: 55