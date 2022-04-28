2022 Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame

The 2022 Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame inducted two new Laureates today Active Laureate Brenda Stallings who is the CEO of Matrix Integration and Historical Laureate Emil Caldemeyer who was the former president of Holland Dairies.

Steve Henke, grandson of Emil Caldemeyer had this to say about what this award means to his family and what this award would mean to Emil.

Brenda Stallings had this comment on what being inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame means

Stallings also gave some great advice for up-and-coming business entrepreneurs.

The event included a breakfast and videos highlighting both of the laureate’s accomplishments.

To nominate a community leader for the 2023 annual Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame, please contact 812.425.8125 or Jaswin.org

