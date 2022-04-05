5 Dubois, Indiana Corn Growers National Corn Yield Contest Winners

5 Dubois, Indiana corn growers have been named national winners of the National Corn Yield Contest.

Nikia Kalb of Dubois, IN placed second in the nation in the F: Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Class Non- irrigated class with yield of 365.4261 bushels per acre.

Emmerson Kalb of Dubois, IN placed second in the nation in the D: No-Till, Non-irrigated Class with a yield of 352.3063 bushels per acre.

Rhylan Kalb of Dubois, IN placed second in the nation in the B: Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 351.052 bushels of acre.

Kevin Kalb of Dubois, IN placed first in the nation in the F: Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Class Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 409.1868 bushels per acre.

Shawn Kalb of Dubois, IN placed first in the nation in the D: No-Till Non-Irrigated Class with a yield of 391.4773 bushels of an acre.

These five winners were part of 27 national winners. The 2021 contest participation included 7,213 entries from 47 states. Of the state winner, 27 growers- 3 from each of 9 classes- were named national winners, representing 14 states.

The average yield among national winners was more than 376.7593 bushels per acre- more than double the projected 2021 U.S. average of 177 bushels of an acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers overall production categories topped 269.4164 bushels per acre.