Dubois Strong Annual Meeting

Dubois strong is a collaborative partnership that maximizes Dubois County resources and assets while providing economic growth. The 2022 installment of Dubois Strong annual meetings gave Dubois Strong a chance to applaud its investors and community partners. Dubois Strong also had an opportunity to highlight its own success and future plans.

Executive director of Dubois Strong Ed Cole told us why he believes Dubois County is the perfect place for future industries.

Dubois County certainly is already a great place to be. Dubois Strong only plans to make sure this remains true as they will focus on fostering the economic growth of Dubois County for generations to come.