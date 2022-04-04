Alberta Helen Leibering, age 97, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 7:56 a.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born July 10, 1924, in Jasper, to Edward and Helen (Rees) Meyer; and married Walter Eugene Leibering on May 23, 1942. Alberta was a retired cleaning lady for the Huntingburg Public Library, Smith’s Furniture and Schmutzler Insurance. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed camping at Yellowbank’s, bird watching and “The Golden Girls”. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Eugene Leibering, who passed away on February 25, 2012; one son, Don Leibering; one daughter-in-law, Glenda Leibering; one granddaughter, Stacy Durcholz; one great-grandson, XacharyTrayling; three sister, two brothers and a friend of the family, Peggy Brown.

She is survived by four sons, Gary (Patty) Leibering of Huntingburg, Doug (Linda) Leibering of Huntingburg, Steve Leibering of Ferdinand and Richard (Fran) Leibering of Huntingburg; nine grandchildren, Tim Leibering, Kristina (Brad) Gentry, Sherri (Pat) Ingman, Anita (Jack) Trayling, Laura (John) Buse, Shane (Leslie) Leibering, Chelsea (Trenton) Napier, Matt (companion, Jesse DeMontigny) Leibering and Joey (Miranda) Leibering; and by sixteen great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral services for Alberta Helen Leibering will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Zachary Korff will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Nass & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, prior to the service. A Huntingburg V.F.W. Auxiliary memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingburg V.F.W. Auxiliary or the Huntingburg Public Library.

