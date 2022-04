The avian flu is now impacting a flock in Johnson County. So far, the flu has been detected in three duck farms in northern Indiana and six turkey farms in southern Indiana. Now, 41 chickens, ducks, and peafowl in Central Indiana are infected. Anyone with a hobby flock in Johnson County can now get free testing for avian flu by calling the Board of Animal Health.

