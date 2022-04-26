Barbara Ann Ferguson, age 88, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 4:13 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born December 29, 1933, in Dale, Indiana, to Durward and Irene Alberta (Cooper) Barnett; and married Grant Eugene Ferguson on June 29, 1957, at the Dale United Brethren Church. Barbara graduated from Dale High School in 1952; and worked at The Waters of Huntingburg for 17 years and also as a babysitter. Barbara enjoyed quilting, reading, and painting. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grant Ferguson, who passed away on March 22, 2019; and two brothers, Donald and Jerry Barnett.

She is survived by one daughter, Darla Ferguson of Duff, Ind.; two sons, David (Brenda) Ferguson of Dubois, Ind. and Daryl (Judy) Ferguson of Huntingburg, Ind.; by eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Barbara Ann Ferguson will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, April 28th; and also one hour prior to the service on Friday morning.