Bicknell Contractor Arrested on Theft Charges

Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in March after receiving a complaint from a Vincennes homeowner that a home improvement contractor had failed to make repairs after being paid over $19,000.

During the investigation, it was revealed the victim had signed a home improvement agreement with Superior Home Improvements that is owned and operated by Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell. The victim reportedly gave Pace $10,000 in December 2021 to start the home improvement projects. Pace started to make some repairs two days later but hasn’t been back since December 2021. In January 2022, the victim gave Pace over $9,000 for additional material for the projects. The victim contacted Indiana State Police after Pace failed to make the repairs.

After reviewing the investigation, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony arrest warrant for Pace Tuesday morning, April 12, at approximately 9:12 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at Pace’s residence located at 1024 West 4th Street, Apartment A, in Bicknell. Pace was arrested without incident and taken to the Knox County Jail. Pace is charged with theft a level 6 felony