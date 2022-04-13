Brent Waltz Pleads Guilty to Straw Donor Scheme

A former Indiana lawmaker who lied to get a 27 hundred-dollar campaign contribution is now looking at 10 years in federal prison. Former Greenwood state senator Brent Waltz pleaded guilty yesterday in a ‘straw donor’ scheme. Investigators say he lied on his campaign paperwork about a 27 hundred-dollar donation from the head of a casino company back in 2016. Investigators say Waltz then lied to FBI agents when they questioned him about the case. One of the strawmen in the donation scheme is set to go on trial in the case next week.

