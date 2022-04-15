Celebrate National Volunteer Week with DNR

Every year more than 10,000 volunteers across the state contribute countless hours on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.

During National Volunteer Week, -23, the DNR will thank and recognize those volunteers for caring for Indiana’s natural and cultural resources, and salute their accomplishments on the Facebook pages of the divisions of State Parks, Fish & Wildlife, Forestry, and Nature Preserves.

Hoosiers can connect with Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage and the DNR volunteer community by donating their time and talents at their favorite DNR property.

To find out how you can help DNR properties and become part of DNR’s volunteer family, see on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or contact your local DNR property to learn more.

A complete list of programs for -23 is at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.

For more information or questions about volunteering for DNR, email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.