Concrete Truck Causes $7000 in Damages During Jasper Accident

A concrete truck in Jasper mixes up an accident causing $7000 in damages.

On Friday morning the driver of a concrete truck was traveling north on Third Avenue nearing the Brucke Strasse intersection when the traffic light changed to red.

The driver of the concrete truck was unable to react quickly enough to the changing light, causing a rear-end crash with a 2008 Lexus.

There were no damages sustained to the concrete truck but the rear of the Lexus was damaged significantly with approximately $7000 in damages.

Neither driver was injured, and no charges have been filed at this time.