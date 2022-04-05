Dale Kiwanis Club 31st Annual Pancake Breakfast April 9th

The Dale Kiwanis Club invites the public to attend their 31st annual “All You Can Eat” Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 9, at the Dale United Methodist Church, located at 1 West Elm Street in Dale.
The breakfast also includes sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, and drinks. Proceeds from this breakfast will benefit the youth of our community.
Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Serving will begin at 6:00 a.m. and continue until 9:30 a.m. CST. Tickets may be purchased in advance from any Kiwanis member or at the door the morning of the breakfast. Everyone is welcome!
