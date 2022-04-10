Daviess County Man Arrested After Syringes and Handgun Found in Vehicle

A Daviess County man was arrested after syringes and a handgun was found in his vehicle.

Saturday afternoon, a trooper was patrolling I-69 in Pike County when they saw a vehicle traveling 87 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 31-Year-Old, Kyle Horstman, of Washington.

While investigating, the trooper noticed an odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and a syringe on the passenger side floorboard.

Horstman was showing signs of impairment, so he was given a field sobriety test which he failed.

Horstman also refused to submit to a chemical test.

During a search of the vehicle, officers were able to locate three more syringes and a handgun that was in multiple pieces.

Horstman was booked into the Pike County Jail and is facing charges of prior possession of a syringe, carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and carrying a handgun without a license.