Dubois County Chamber Information Session April 15th

Dubois County Chamber Offers Info Session to Assist Businesses to Help Employees Earn a College Degree or Credential

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is planning an information session on Tuesday, April 15, to help employers in the county learn about ways to increase job satisfaction, reduce turnover and increase loyalty to their companies, by helping their employees learn new skills pertinent to their work; or a college degree or credential.

The in-person session is at 10 a.m. at the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, 327 E. 4th Street, Huntingburg, IN. A virtual session is also planned for Monday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

Ivy Tech Community College will explain its Achieve Your Degree™ Program, and how companies can use their tuition reimbursement funds to best help their companies and their employees, through associate degree programs, or technical certificate level training.

To sign up for either session, go to https://link.ivytech.edu/Dubois.