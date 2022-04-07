Elmer “E.J.” Allen, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

E.J. was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on July 9, 1926, to Elmer and Elma (Dreiman) Allen. He married Clarissa Deinderfer on October 4, 1947, in St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Terre Haute, Indiana. She preceded him in death on September 18, 2011.

He was a 1944 graduate of Washington High School and a United States Army Veteran, serving during WWII.

He had worked at Krodel Wholesale and Federal Produce and was co-owner of Allen’s Family Restaurant until his retirement.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Catholic Church, where he was an usher, a greeter, sang in the choir, and was involved in RCIA, and CHRP. He was most recently a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

Elmer enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, and spending time with family.

Surviving are ten children, John Mark Allen, Memphis, TN, Stephen (Pam) Allen, Ft. Wayne, IN, Jane (John) Huether, Winter Haven, FL, Edward (Doris) Allen, Jasper, IN, Carol Allen, and companion Kurt Hoffman, Jasper, IN, Sara (Dan) Fritch, Jasper, IN, Barbara Allen, Huntingburg, IN, Martha Van Winkle, Ferdinand, IN, Judy (John) Jakob, Bayside, CA, and Lisa Szymanski, and companion, Steve Franz, Spencer, IN, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is one daughter, Mary Allen, one granddaughter, Claire Marie Allen, three sisters, Emma James, E. Jeannette McPheter, Garnet Mees, and one brother, Henry Allen.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elmer “E.J.” Allen, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com