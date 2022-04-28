Fatal Accident in Spencer County Claims a Life and Injures Spencer County Deputy

Shortly after 5:00 AM CST, a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on SR66 near Old Lamar Hwy in Spencer County.

For unknown reasons the Honda drove off of the roadway, overcorrected and traveled left of center into the path of a Spencer County Deputy driving westbound. The vehicles collided in the westbound lane. The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deputy was transported to an Owensboro Hospital for treatment then flown to a Louisville Hospital for further treatment. The deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Names will be released pending next of kin notification. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.