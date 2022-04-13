Forest Management Tour at the Ferdinand State Forest Thursday April 21st

There will be a Forest Management Tour at the Ferdinand State Forest located at 6583 E State Road 264 in Ferdinand on Thursday, April 21st from 6-8 pm Eastern. You can Join Jamie Winner, Ferdinand State Forest Property Manager, for a tour of areas of the forest managed using different strategies, including fire. Get your questions answered about the 62-acre burn area, and adjoining harvest areas. The burn was completed on March 15: have a look at how quickly the forest floor recovers. The burn was done to promote oak regeneration.

Everyone is welcome – no reservation is needed.

The tour site is 1.3 miles from the State Forest

entrance. Follow main forest road for 1 mile; turn

left, following the sign to the campground. Continue for .03

miles: parking available in the log yard or along the roadside.

DNR staff will be present to assist with parking.

for more information contact Emily Finch at 812-482-1171 extension 3