Frank John Stein, 78, of English, IN passed away on , 2022 at University of Louisville in Louisville, KY.

He was born on , 1943 to Emil Stein and Mary (Brown) Stein in New Albany, IN.

Frank was a very outgoing person, he was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, he went to many different countries to go fishing, including Russia, Alaska and the Bahamas just to name a few. He enjoyed skeet shooting, golfing, reading, gardening and working in his yard. Frank owned his owned business since 1979, New Albany Plumbing Supply which he retired from. He loved his grandchildren and his family immensely.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Bob Kelso.

Surviving Frank are his wife of 29 years, Susan (Pugh) Stein, his children; Amy (Greg) Arnold and Clint Stein, grandchildren; Garrett (Alex) Arnold, Carly Arnold, Jacob Stein, Shelby (Dillon) Stein, Morgan Stein and great-grandchild Palmer Arnold, siblings; Emilie Kelso, Louis (Paula) Stein, along with many great friends.

Funeral service will be on at 3:00 pm with visitation starting at 12:00 noon at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN. Cremation will follow.

