Gail L. Neuhoff, age 62, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:38 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Gail was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 28, 1960, to Bob and Carol (Ernst) Matheis. She married Kurt Neuhoff on October 19, 1985, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Gail worked at Jasper Memorial Hospital in the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She enjoyed spending time by the pool, vacationing, trips to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband; Kurt Neuhoff, Jasper, IN, one son; Ryan Neuhoff, and fiancé, Kelsey Foster, Dubois, one daughter; Morgan (Josh) Greener, Jasper, two grandchildren; Gavin and Avery Greener, two sisters; Cheryl Knies and Kim Fritch and father-in-law, Robert Neuhoff.

Preceding her in death were her parents; Bob and Carol Matheis, mother-in-law, Betty Neuhoff, and one grandson, Gabe Greener.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gail L. Neuhoff will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. An entombment will be scheduled for a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) service time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Monday, April 4th, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com