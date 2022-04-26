Garden Gate Festival Saturday April 30th 11am to 5pm in Huntingburg

The Garden Gate Festival will take place in the Huntingburg market street park this Saturday, April 30th from 11 am to 5 pm. there will be live entertainment starting with Maddie Nuekam from 1130-1230 on the back porch of old city hall. “Bumpin'” from Cincinnati Ohio will be on the main stage from 12-2. Michael Graze jazz band will be on the back porch of old city hall from 2-3. And Hurmonus Latin jazz from Louisville will be on the main stage from 3-430.

There will be several brewers, wineries, and food vendors on-site for all of your food and drink needs. Tickets are 25$. For more information or to purchase tickets online at gardengatefestival.com or you can contact Becky Hickman at 812-827-8274