Gary Dale Leibering, age 77, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:06 a.m., on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 18, 1944, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Walter Eugene and Alberta Helen (Meyer) Leibering; and married Patricia Dittmer on September 10, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Gary was a graduate of Huntingburg High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post #2366, and the Ferdinand Legion #224. He was a Bengals football fan, Cubs baseball fan, square dancer, an avid bowler, and enjoyed woodworking, camping, and going on vacations with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, his mother, Alberta on April 3, 2022, and a brother and sister-in-law, Don and Glenda Leibering.

Gary is survived by his wife, Patty Leibering of Huntingburg, a daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Brad Gentry of Huntingburg; three brothers, Douglas (Linda) Leibering of Huntingburg, Steve Leibering of Ferdinand, and Richard (Fran) Leibering of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Damon and Colton Gentry; and by two step-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Gary Leibering will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from

9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice or Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366. Condolences may be shared with his family online at: www.nassandson.com