German American Bank sponsoring financial literacy bee

German American Bank has announced its sponsorship of this year’s EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee. A sponsor since the inaugural event in 2020, German American Bank is excited to once again offer access to this regional challenge taking place now through April 15. The financial literacy course is available for students and their parents and features an essay contest open to junior high and high school students (ages 13-19).

Those submitting an essay will be eligible to win part of $2500 in prizes. One regional winner will be awarded a $500 VISA gift card from EVERFI and four additional winners, two in Indiana and two in Kentucky, will each receive a $500 VISA gift card from German American.

Anyone can take the virtual challenge, created by social impact education innovator EVERFI, featuring four short digital lessons followed by a capstone essay contest in which students share a short-term or long-term savings goal and outline their plan to achieve that goal. To learn more about the Financial Literacy Bee and how to participate, visit germanamerican.com/financial-bee.

In addition to supporting the Financial Literacy Bee, German American Bank works with EVERFI to provide schools-based financial education through their Student Financial Learning Portal and adult financial education to help consumers navigate financial challenges and plan for the future through their Financial Learning Center. Both of these free interactive education resources can be found on German American’s Financial Education resources page at germanamerican.com.